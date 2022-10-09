Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to have another strong game offensively on Monday Night Football in Week 5 when they face the Las Vegas Raiders. One weapon the Chiefs have not been able to involve much has been running back Jerick McKinnon. Does he have any fantasy value for your starting lineups in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon is behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco in terms of carries, and he’s got just four more than Patrick Mahomes. McKinnon does have a receiving touchdown but he’s largely become a non-factor in this offense outside of specific plays or packages. It’ll take some injuries or a ridiculously favorable game script for him to get even touches to be relevant in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 5?

You can leave McKinnon on the waiver wire ahead of Week 5 against the Raiders.