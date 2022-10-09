Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs saw running back Isiah Pacheco get going last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, adding more speculation he could take over the lead role eventually this season. Does Pacheco hold any fantasy value ahead of the team’s Week 5 contest on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco’s largest workloads have come when the game was pretty much in hand for Kansas City. In Weeks 1 and 4, the rookie combined for 125 yards on 23 carries. In Weeks 2 and 3, Pacheco only got five combined carries. This tells managers his output largely rides on game script, as the Chiefs still favor Clyde Edwards-Helaire running the football over the rookie.

Start or sit in Week 5?

You can’t bank entirely on game script to get fantasy value, so keep Pacheco on the bench in Week 5.