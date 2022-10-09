Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Despite the departure of Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has not been able to find his footing in the 2022 NFL season and continues to underwhelm. Does he have any fantasy value left when the Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

It’s been a rough start to the season for Hardman, and the reasoning is almost hard to fathom. With Hill out, Hardman seemed like the natural replacement as the team’s vertical threat due to his familiarity with the offense and speed. Instead, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been the No. 3 receiver behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce. That setup has largely pushed Hardman out of the picture so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Even though there’s some upside, there’s too much risk with Hardman to start him in Week 5 against the Raiders.