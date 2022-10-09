Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will meet in London in Week 5 to continue the NFL’s London Games in 2022. The Giants will be a bit banged up but Saquon Barkley is good to go and looks like he’s back to his normal self after a few injury-riddled years.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley is getting tremendous volume across the board for the Giants, who are relying on him for offense. The running back has 84 carries and 15 receptions through four weeks, which amounts to about 25 touches per game. That type of workload cannot be passed up, even against a tough Green Bay defense.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Barkley is essentially a fantasy lock in your lineups, although you might have to temper expectations against the Packers defensive front. Volume should be enough to make Barkley a RB2 even in this matchup.