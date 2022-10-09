Richie James start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

One player the New York Giants might be putting into a bigger role Sunday in London against the Green Bay Packers is receiver Richie James. With Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard out, James is now elevated in the depth chart and should see plenty of snaps in Week 5. Does that make him worth a start in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Richie James

On the season, James has 15 receptions for 155 yards and no touchdowns. His highest yardage total is 59 and he has topped 50 yards twice. With an expanded role due to the depth chart cut down, James could see more targets. That might not lead to actual production though, so there’s a ton of risk in backing James in this contest.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Even with some additional volume, James remains a risky low-end flex play for Week 5.