Daniel Bellinger start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 in London with both teams looking to keep their winning ways going. The Giants are banged up offensively, meaning tight end Daniel Bellinger could be more involved in this contest. Should he be in fantasy lineups for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger didn’t register any points in Week 1 but has found a way to be more involved in the offense since then. He’s caught eight passes on nine targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. The numbers aren’t exactly eye popping, and Daniel Jones being less than 100% leaves Bellinger managers in a lurch when considering potentially putting him in the lineup.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Even though tight end can be a tough spot to fill, Bellinger doesn’t quite hold up against other waiver wire options. Leave him on the bench in Week 5.