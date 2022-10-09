Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the NFL season. The prolific Buffalo offense has been criticized as being a running back away from a Super Bowl winning offense. Devin Singletary hasn't yet risen to the level of star running back, but he looks more the part this season than what we saw from him last year. He should have a good matchup against the Steelers to show what he can do.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary is second on the team with 129 rushing yards. He trails quarterback Josh Allen who has tallied 180 rushing yards through four games. This should be a get-right game for Singletary, who doesn't have any rushing touchdowns on the year and hasn't eclipsed more than 49 rushing yards in a game. The Pittsburgh defense is giving up the ninth-most rushing yards per game this year.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start Singletary this week. The Steelers are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, so he has a particularly good matchup in what should be a game that the Bills win handily.