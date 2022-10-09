James Cook start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC showdown in Week 5. The Bills are huge favorites because the Steelers haven't caught their stride yet this season and can't seem to put together consistent productions. Buffalo should be able to get up early and could turn the game over to its running backs to run out the clock in the second half. While he hasn't been used consistently to this point, backup running back James Cook could see some usage late game on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

Cook really only got to play in Week 2 when the Bills had a 41-7 win. If the trends from the start of the year continue, Buffalo could be looking at another run-away game if they can get ahead early. Outside of that Week 2 outing, Cook has two total rushes for five yards, so if the game is going to be close, he isn't involved.

Start or sit in Week 5?

The Steelers are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. This presents a favorable matchup for Cook, but again you would be hoping for the definition of garbage time numbers. Despite the matchup, I don't think Cook should be in your lineups this week. Sit him.