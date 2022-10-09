Zack Moss start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday for their Week 5 matchup. The Bills are one of the best teams in the AFC, while the Steelers are struggling to find their identity this year and can't seem to get on the same page. Buffalo is a large favorite over Pittsburgh, which could see them turning the ball over to their running backs to run out the clock later in the game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Backup running back Zack Moss could see an increased workload if the game goes as predicted. He has the third-most rushing yards on the team behind quarterback Josh Allen and the starter Devin Singletary. Moss hasn’t found the endzone yet this season, but there is a chance that could change on Sunday. The Steelers are giving up the ninth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, so Moss could be in line for an expanded role.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Despite the matchup, I don't know that I’m ready to confidently tell you to start Moss. If you are in a deep league or if your roster is in a desperate state, you could look at flexing Moss. Otherwise, he should remain on your bench.