Gabriel Davis start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Bills enter with a 3-1 record, while the Steelers have trended in the opposite direction this season and are 1-3. Quarterback Josh Allen continues to impress and spread the ball around. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis has struggled with injuries but is still a popular target for Allen and has fantasy value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis

Davis has brought in eight of his 14 targets for 138 yards, and a touchdown through three games played this season. Buffalo is expected to be easily able to handle the Steelers in this game, which means that Allen should be airing the ball out early. Pittsburgh is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Davis should see an increased target share, as TE Dawson Knox has already been ruled out for the game. I think he is worth a flex play this week in a plus matchup.