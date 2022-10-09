Justin Fields start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will have a divisional matchup in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. This will be the first time that the Bears will face off against their divisional opponents this season. Quarterback Justin Fields hasn't exactly taken the next step that was hoped for with his being the starting quarterback for the full season. He is still struggling to get going and lacks dominant pass-catchers around him to help out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Fields has 471 passing yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions through four games. On a positive note, Fields has still been able to show off his dual-threat ability. He has 34 rushing attempts for 147 yards and a touchdown. Fields would have upside weekly if he had any chance of having relevant passing numbers. The Vikings have given up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing quarterbacks in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Even with a decent matchup, there is no reason to start Fields this week. He belongs on the bench and should not be started.