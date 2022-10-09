Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Bears face their rivals the Vikings in Week 5 with both teams looking to keep steady with the Packers in the NFC North. Chicago is 2-2, but it hasn’t been the prettiest road to this point. They edged out the 49ers and Texans, but lost fairly handily to the Packers and Giants.

The Bears offense has been up and down this season, but their ground game has shown some signs of life. Most notably, 2021 sixth round pick Khalil Herbert is impressing and very well could take David Montgomery’s job sooner than later. Herbert took over for an injured Montgomery in Week 3 against the Texans and rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns. The following week he rushed for 77 yards and hauled in a 24-yard pass against the Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

The most notable fantasy news is that Montgomery is listed as questionable with his ankle injury. He was a DNP at practice on Wednesday and then listed as limited on Thursday and Friday. He could make his return this week, but he likely will not be 100%. He would seemingly slot back into the starting lineup, but Herbert is an intriguing option who could finish Sunday with more work than Montgomery.

The Vikings have given up the sixth most fantasy points to running backs, so even if Montgomery is active on Sunday, there’s some value to be had for his backup.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start Herbert as a flex with some RB2 upside, even if Montgomery is active.