Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a clash of NFC North teams in Week 5. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. The Chicago offense has been pretty bad this season as quarterback Justin Fields struggles to find his footing in the NFL. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney had high expectations heading into the season for a breakout year, but that hasn't come to fruition yet.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney leads the team in receiving yards, but that isn't as impressive of a feat as you may think. He has caught eight of his 16 targets for only 121 yards. Four of the receptions and 95 of the total yardage came from his game last week. The Vikings are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers, so it isn't a great matchup for Mooney. They are banged up in their secondary, but it doesn’t automatically make him a start.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Sit Mooney in Week 5. You likely lamented his performance on your bench from last week, but he still deserves to be thee. If he can out together another solid outing this week, you could look at starting him soon. For now, though, he is too unpredictable.