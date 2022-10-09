Equanimeous St. Brown start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will hit the road in Week 5 for a short road trip against the Minnesota Vikings. This is the first of two meetings this season for the NFC North opponents. The Bears' offense has sputtered out of the gates. Part of it is due to costly injuries, but mainly quarterback Justin Fields continues to struggle in his transition to the NFL. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is doing his best to be a reliable target for the young QB, but it hasn’t paid dividends in the early part of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown

St. Brown is the WR2 for Chicago. While that sounds like a good thing, he has middling numbers through four games so far. St. Brown has brought in four of his 11 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. That’s not his stat line from last week, that is his total through four games. This is not enough production to warrant a confident start in a fantasy football lineup.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Sit St. Brown in Week 5. Until Fields talks a large step forward, he could be an intriguing DFS play but doesn't deserve to be in your lineup for fantasy football.