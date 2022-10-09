Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Has there been a bigger disappointment in fantasy football this season than tight end Cole Kmet? The Chicago Bears offense is in an awful place, and it remains to be seen if the blame should be given to injuries for the team or if quarterback Justin Fields isn't the answer they thought he was. Kmet’s situation should see him getting a respectable target share with weekly fantasy football upside. That couldn't be further from what has happened so far this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Kmet has caught five of his eight targets for 56 yards. That’s not the stat line from his last game, that is his total through four games. He still has the third most receiving yards on the team, which just shows how bad the Bears are right now.

Start or sit in Week 5?

The Vikings are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Even this matchup that is riddled with upside isn’t enough to elevate Kmet. Sit Kmet this week.