NFL player prop bets for Bengals vs. Ravens for Week 5 Sunday Night Football

The Week 5 Sunday slate will wrap up with an AFC North divisional matchup. This week’s iteration of Sunday Night Football will feature the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Ravens: Best NFL player prop bets

Devin Duvernay, over 37.5 receiving yards (-125)

The Ravens have already ruled out wide receiver Rashod Bateman for the game. This should see Duvernay see an increased target share. The Bengals are giving up the seventh-most passing yards per game. With Bateman sidelined, Duvernay should see an increased target share behind only tight end Mark Andrews. I think he surpasses this low yardage total.

Joe Mixon, under 60.5 rushing yards (-115)

Behind an improved offensive line, Mixon hasn’t had the start to the season that was hoped for. He has three straight games with less than 62 rushing yards. As bad as Baltimore is at stopping the pass, they are better at slowing down the run. The Ravens' defense is allowing the fewest rushing yards per game. Mixon should finish under 61 yards.

Ja’Marr Chase, over 71.5 receiving odds (-125)

Chase has more than 71 receiving yards in two of his four games so far this season. He is coming off a game where he had four receptions for 81 yards. Chase has a great matchup this week as the Baltimore defense is banged up. They are giving up the most passing yards per game in the NFL. Chase should be able to have a great game this week and should finish with more than 71 receiving yards.