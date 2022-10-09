Best DFS lineup strategy for Bengals-Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Week 5 of the NFL season is here. The Sunday slate will wrap up with a battle between AFC North teams. Sunday Night Football will feature the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. Here is our strategy for DFS lineups for Week 5’s Sunday night game.

Injuries

The Bengals have three players listed as questionable for the game. Tight end Devin Asiasi (ankle), wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) are all names to look for on the injury report. Both Higgins and Hurst are expected to play.

Baltimore has already ruled out wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), guard Ben Cleveland (foot), running back Justice Hill (hamstring) and linebacker Justin Houston (groin). Cornerback Marcus Peters (quadriceps) and tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle, not injury related - resting player) are both listed as questionable

Captain’s Chair

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals — $16,500

Chase is the second-most expensive player for the DFS slate on Sunday night. He has a good chance to make it worthwhile for your lineups, though. The Ravens are giving up the most passing yards per game to opposing wide receivers and the most DFS points. Chase should have a great game this week.

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals — $15,900

Burrow already likes slinging the ball. He has a great chance for a big game with how bad the Ravens' defense has been this year. Guys like Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will help him make this high price tag worth it. Baltimore is giving up the third-most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks.

Value Plays

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals — $6,200

Boyd gets selected for the same reason as Chase. While the Ravens are bad at stopping the pass, they actually allow the fewest rushing yards per game in the league. With Joe Mixon expected to have a down game, Burrow will have to rely even more on his receivers. Even as the third receiving option for Cincinnati, Boyd has upside here.

Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore Ravens — $5,600

Ravens starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been ruled out for this game. Duvernay should see an uptick in targets and overall usage. Lamar Jackson has been playing with something to prove this year, and that should allow Duvernay a good game. The Bengals' defense is giving up the seventh-most passing yards per game in the league. Duvernay has caught 12 of his 13 targets for 172 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.