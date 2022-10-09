 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Isaiah McKenzie injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Isaiah McKenzie is dealing with a concussion heading into Week 5. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills jogs across the field after being injured in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is getting closer to playing this week, but he still needs to clear the league’s concussion protocol before he can suit up. McKenzie missed practice on Wednesday this week, but he was able to get in limited work on Thursday and Friday. Notably, he was not wearing a red no-contact jersey during Friday’s session. The team officially listed him as questionable for Sunday.

McKenzie suffered the concussion last week against the Ravens, taking a brutal hit to his head. The Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early afternoon slot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

All signs point toward McKenzie playing this week, though you’ll want to double check the news in the lead up to the game before making a final lineup decision.

McKenzie is in line for a bigger role with the team after the Bills lost Jamison Crowder to a broken ankle last week. That opens up even more work from the slot for him. McKenzie has scored three times this season, and he’s riding a two-game scoring streak into this week’s contest.

