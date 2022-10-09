Logan Thomas injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Thomas is considered a true game-time decision, per Ian Rapoport.

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas was a late addition to the injury report this week. He is dealing with a calf injury, and after working Wednesday and Thursday, he said out Friday’s practice. That’s usually not a good sign for a player’s availability, so we’ll have to wait for official word about his status ahead of Sunday’s game. In the meantime, it might be best to make alternate plans for your fantasy football lineup.

The Commanders host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Thomas is no stranger to injuries. He played just six games last season, but he’s been able to suit up for every game so far this year. Thomas had five catches on six targets for 19 yards last week. He’s scored one touchdown this season, back in Week 1, and his overall production has been just so-so.

If Thomas can’t play this week, Washington would turn to John Bates as the starting tight end. He would not be worth fantasy consideration.