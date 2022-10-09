Tee Higgins injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Higgins is expected to play against the Ravens Sunday night, per Ian Rapoport.

The Bengals travel east to face the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, and Cincinnati faces a notable question heading into the late kickoff. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is listed as questionable with an ankle injury after three straight days of limited work at practice.

Higgins appeared to suffer the injury in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins. He left the game at one point to get looked at, but did return. He finished the night with seven receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Zac Taylor told the media on Friday that the limited notation was “just a part of managing the week”, and Taylor was “confident that they’ll play.”

Fantasy football implications

The 8:20 p.m. kickoff for SNF is not ideal for questionable fantasy football decisions. However, if there is no word in the morning ahead of 1 p.m. kickoffs, Higgins seems worth keeping in your lineups for this one. He’s scored 14+ points each of the past three weeks and is a strong complement to Ja’Marr Chase in this offense.