Hayden Hurst injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Hurst is expected to play Sunday night, per Ian Rapoport.

Things are not looking good for Hayden Hurst’s availability this week. The Cincinnati Bengals tight end is dealing with a groin injury. He’s officially listed as questionable on the weekly injury report, but after getting in a limited practice session Wednesday and Thursday, he missed Friday’s session. The team billed it as a precautionary move aimed at helping Hurst heal up before Sunday’s matchup with their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy football implications

Precautionary or not, a late week absence from practice is never a good thing, at least when it comes to making fantasy football lineup decisions. The issue’s been dogging Hurst for a couple of weeks now, and he’s had just four catches and 34 yards in his last two outings, though he did score a touchdown last week.

The situation makes it hard to rely on Hurst for fantasy this week, especially since the Bengals have other receiving options that they can lean on for this one. Mitchell Wilcox is the team’s second tight end on the depth chart, but he’d be hard to trust for fantasy if Hurst sits out.