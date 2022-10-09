 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Julio Jones injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Julio Jones is dealing with a knee injury in Week 5. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott Updated
Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs downfield during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Game day Update: Jones will test his injury during pre-game warmups. He is considered a game-time decision based on how that goes, per Ian Rapoport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will face off against the team that originally drafted him this week, the Atlanta Falcons. Jones is officially listed as questionable with a knee issue. However, he was able to get in work during all three practice sessions this week as a limited participant. Jones played through the injury last week too, and he’s on track to play in consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Bucs host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Though he’s healthy enough to play, Jones’ fantasy value is suffering with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin back in action for the Bucs now. Last week against the Chiefs, Jones had just one catch for seven yards on two targets. And this game looks like a fairly lopsided mismatch, so just how much Tampa Bay will need to expand its passing game is a dice roll itself.

Unless Evans or Godwin are sidelined, Jones isn’t going to have consistent fantasy value.

More From DraftKings Nation