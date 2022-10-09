Rondale Moore injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Moore is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

The Cardinals host the Eagles in Week 5 and while it’s not a must-win situation, the Cardinals would like to make a statement coming off a rather shaky win over the Panthers last week.

Arizona might be without wide receiver Rondale Moore due to a recent knee injury, but likely won’t know until game day. Moore was added to the injury report on Thursday with the knee injury. He managed a pair of limited practices with the injury, but has a questionable tag for the game.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media on Friday, “he hopes WR Rondale Moore is OK” and “[w]e’ll get him out there [on game day] and see how he feels.”

Fantasy football implications

Moore made his season debut last week after a hamstring injury cost him the first three weeks of the season. He only managed three receptions for 11 yards and a loss of four on a rushing opportunity. For the time-being, Greg Dortch is the most intriguing fantasy option behind Marquise Brown. Even if Moore is active, he’s not worth starting this week in fantasy lineups.