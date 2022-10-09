 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rondale Moore injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Rondale Moore is dealing with a knee injury for Week 5. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By David Fucillo
Rondale Moore (4) of the Arizona Cardinals runs the ball after making a catch during a football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals on October 2, 2022, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game day Update: Moore is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

The Cardinals host the Eagles in Week 5 and while it’s not a must-win situation, the Cardinals would like to make a statement coming off a rather shaky win over the Panthers last week.

Arizona might be without wide receiver Rondale Moore due to a recent knee injury, but likely won’t know until game day. Moore was added to the injury report on Thursday with the knee injury. He managed a pair of limited practices with the injury, but has a questionable tag for the game.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media on Friday, “he hopes WR Rondale Moore is OK” and “[w]e’ll get him out there [on game day] and see how he feels.”

Fantasy football implications

Moore made his season debut last week after a hamstring injury cost him the first three weeks of the season. He only managed three receptions for 11 yards and a loss of four on a rushing opportunity. For the time-being, Greg Dortch is the most intriguing fantasy option behind Marquise Brown. Even if Moore is active, he’s not worth starting this week in fantasy lineups.

