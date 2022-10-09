David Montgomery injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: David Montgomery is expecting to play today, per Ian Rapoport.

The Chicago Bears listed running back David Montgomery as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Montgomery has been dealing with an ankle injury that knocked him out of action in a Week 3 game against the Texans. He missed last week’s game and was absent from practice on Wednesday this week. However, he did return to practice in a limited role on Thursday and Friday this week, and the team sounded optimistic about his status for this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy football implications

In his last full game, in Week 2, prior to his injury, Montgomery put up 122 yards on 15 carries against Green Bay. The Bears running backs have a very favorable matchup against the Vikings this week too.

If Montgomery can play this week, he should resume his role as Chicago’s starting running back. Still, it will be hard to ignore what Khalil Herbert did while Montgomery was on the shelf, including 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Houston in Week 3 and a 77-yard effort on 19 carries last week against the Giants.