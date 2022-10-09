Zay Jones injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Jones is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

The Jaguars host the Texans in Week 5, looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Eagles. Jacksonville had two straight wins ahead of that game, with back-to-back thumpings of the Colts and Chargers.

The Jaguars pass offense has been solid through four games, ranking eighth in efficiency. Christian Kirk has been Trevor Lawrence’s top-target by a decent margin, but Zay Jones has had a solid season with 19 receptions on 24 targets for 173 yards. He has yet to find the end zone.

Jones heads into Week 5 with a questionable injury designation due to an ankle injury. He was inactive last week after suffering the injury in practice. This week, he got in three limited practices. Doug Pederson told the media on Friday Jones is “fine” and that he’s good to go this week. The questionable tag is always something to note, but it would appear Jones will play.

Fantasy football implications

If Jones goes, he is a decent flex with some WR2 upside against a Texans defense that ranks 16th in efficiency. The unit ranks 11th in fantasy points allowed, but Jones is worth sending out there anyway.