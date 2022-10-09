 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tee Higgins off to slow start on SNF Week 5 vs. Ravens

Bengals WR not targeted so far in Week 5 against the Ravens on SNF.

By DKNation Staff
Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals trail 7-10 to the Baltimore Ravens as we close in on halftime and star wide receiver Tee Higgins has yet to see a target. Higgins was questionable with an ankle injury coming into this matchup, but the team and Higgins always seems positive that he would play.

It appears that maybe his ankle is a little off though, as Higgins has seen a decrease in snaps in the second quarter.

We’ll keep an eye on his usage moving forward.

