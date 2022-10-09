Tee Higgins off to slow start on SNF Week 5 vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals trail 7-10 to the Baltimore Ravens as we close in on halftime and star wide receiver Tee Higgins has yet to see a target. Higgins was questionable with an ankle injury coming into this matchup, but the team and Higgins always seems positive that he would play.

It appears that maybe his ankle is a little off though, as Higgins has seen a decrease in snaps in the second quarter.

Tee Higgins played 8 of 10 snaps in the first quarter, but has only played 2 snaps in the second quarter so far. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) October 10, 2022

We’ll keep an eye on his usage moving forward.