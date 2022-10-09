What Week 5 means for the 2022 NFL playoff picture

The 2022 NFL season is wrapping up its first quarter of play with Week 5 underway. A 17-game season throws off the ease of four-week quarters, but we’ll survive. Regardless, we’ll be just over a quarter of the way through the season.

Now that we’re firmly into October, it’s time to start thinking 2023 NFL Playoffs. There is a ton of football remaining and so much of this is going to change, but it’s interesting to see where things stand now and give us something to look back on in three months to see how drastically it all really did change.

Heading into Sunday, the Dolphins and Eagles are the No. 1 seeds in each conference. Miami has the divisional tiebreaker on Buffalo due to their head-to-head win and the tiebreaker over Kansas City based on conference win percentage. The Eagles are the last undefeated team and have a one-game edge on the Vikings in the overall race and the Cowboys and Giants in the NFC East.

In spite of being on the wrong end of the tiebreaker for now, the Bills currently have the best odds to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at -3500 to make the playoffs and are followed by the Eagles at -2000 and then the Chiefs, Packers, and Bucs all at -650.

Here’s the complete NFL playoff picture. We break it down into the four division leaders, then the three wild card teams, and then everybody else in the given conference. That’s followed by the Week 5 schedule for each conference.

AFC playoff picture

1. Miami Dolphins, 3-1

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 3-1

3. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-2

4. Cleveland Browns, 2-2

5. Buffalo Bills, 3-1

6. Cincinnati Bengals, 2-2

7. Tennessee Titans, 2-2

8. Indianapolis Colts, 2-2-1

9. Baltimore Ravens, 2-2

10. New York Jets, 2-2

11. Los Angeles Chargers, 2-2

12. Denver Broncos, 2-3

13. Las Vegas Raiders, 1-3

14. New England Patriots, 1-3

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-3

16. Houston Texans, 0-3-1

AFC schedule, Week 5

Colts (2-2-1) 12, Broncos (2-3) 9

Steelers (1-3) vs. Bills (3-1)

Chargers (2-2) vs. Browns (2-2)

Lions (1-3) vs. Patriots (1-3)

Dolphins (3-1) vs. Jets (2-2)

Titans (2-2) vs. Commanders (1-3)

Texans (0-3-1) vs. Jaguars (2-2)

Bengals (2-2) vs. Ravens (2-2)

Raiders (1-3) vs. Chiefs (3-1)

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 4-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 3-1

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2-2

4. San Francisco 49ers, 2-2

5. Dallas Cowboys, 3-1

6. New York Giants 3-1

7. Green Bay Packers, 3-1

8. Los Angeles Rams, 2-2

9. Arizona Cardinals, 2-2

10. Atlanta Falcons 2-2

11. Seattle Seahawks, 2-2

12. Chicago Bears, 2-2

13. Carolina Panthers, 1-3

14. New Orleans Saints, 1-3

15. Detroit Lions, 1-3

16. Washington Commanders, 1-3

NFC schedule, Week 5

Giants (3-1) vs. Packers (3-1), London

bears (2-2) vs. Vikings (3-1)

Lions (1-3) vs. Patriots (1-3)

Seahawks (2-2) vs. Saints (1-3)

Falcons (2-2) vs. Buccaneers (2-2)

Titans (2-2) vs. Commanders (1-3)

49ers (2-2) vs. Panthers (1-3)

Cowboys (3-1) vs. Rams (2-2)

Eagles (4-0) vs. Cardinals (2-2)