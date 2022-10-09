 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full schedule for Padres vs. Dodgers in NL Divisional Series of 2022 MLB playoffs

We go over the dates and times for Padres vs. Dodgers in the NL Division Series round.

By lance.cartelli
Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers dives back to first base during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game two of a doubleheader at Dodger Stadium on September 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the No. 5 San Diego Padres in the National League Divisional Series in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Dodgers had a bye after finishing with the best record in baseball. The Padres were able to hold off the higher-seeded New York Mets and win the Wild Card series 2-1 on the road. Below is the full schedule for the NLDS.

Padres vs. Dodgers schedule

Game 1: Padres at Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 2: Padres at Dodgers, Wednesday Oct. 12, 8:37 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 3: Dodgers at Padres, Friday, Oct. 14, TBD, FS1
Game 4: Dodgers at Padres, Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD, FS1*
Game 5: Padres at Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD, FS1*

* if necessary

More From DraftKings Nation