Full schedule for Padres vs. Dodgers in NL Divisional Series of 2022 MLB playoffs

The No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the No. 5 San Diego Padres in the National League Divisional Series in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Dodgers had a bye after finishing with the best record in baseball. The Padres were able to hold off the higher-seeded New York Mets and win the Wild Card series 2-1 on the road. Below is the full schedule for the NLDS.

Padres vs. Dodgers schedule

Game 1: Padres at Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 2: Padres at Dodgers, Wednesday Oct. 12, 8:37 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 3: Dodgers at Padres, Friday, Oct. 14, TBD, FS1

Game 4: Dodgers at Padres, Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD, FS1*

Game 5: Padres at Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD, FS1*

* if necessary