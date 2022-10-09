CeeDee Lamb injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Lamb is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

Injuries continue to bedevil the Dallas Cowboys. This week, the team’s No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a groin injury. He was officially listed as questionable on the weekly injury report, and he missed Thursday’s practice before returning on Friday in a limited role.

Head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t sound too worried about Lamb’s status for this week’s game, noting that his absence from practice was a precautionary move.

The Cowboys are on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott, Lamb has still managed to produce with Cooper Rush under center. Last week, he rolled up 97 yards and a touchdown, catching six passes on eight targets.

If Lamb can’t play, that could mean more work for Noah Brown, who was second on the team in receiving last week. Michael Gallup could also see a few more passes coming his way, but both players would be a little riskier than normal with Rush at quarterback.