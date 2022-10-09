Tony Pollard injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Pollard is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

The Dallas Cowboys head west to face the Los Angeles Rams in a critical Week 5 matchup for both teams. Dallas has played surprisingly in spite of losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury and will look to improve to 4-1 against the scuffling Rams.

Dallas could be unexpectedly shorthanded in their backfield, however. The team added running back Tony Pollard to the injury list on Friday afternoon with an illness. He sat out the team’s final practice of the week and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football implications

Pollard is a boom-or-bust play as the clear No. 2 to Ezekiel Elliott. He saw a solid performance in Week 2 against the Bengals with 43 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and a touchdown, and then followed that with 105 rushing yards in Week 3. However, he had 30 total yards across Week 1 and Week 4.

If active, Pollard is no more than a lottery ticket play this weekend. If he’s inactive, Ezekiel Elliott gets a boost with more work available to him.