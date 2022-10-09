Jarvis Landry injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with an ankle injury this week. He is officially questionable for Sunday. Landry did get in two limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he missed Friday’s practice. That normally is a bad sign for a player’s availability, but head coach Dennis Allen categorized it as a rest day for the veteran wideout, adding that he was optimistic about Landry’s availability this week.

The Saints host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Injured or not, Landry hasn’t done much to justify fantasy football interest this season. He caught two passes on two targets last week for a total of seven yards. After a big outing in Week 1 with 114 yards, his best game has been a 25-yard effort.

Andy Dalton is starting again this week at quarterback, limiting the Saints’ passing game. Rookie Chris Olave leads the team in catches and receiving yards, while Michael Thomas, who’s out this week, leads with three touchdowns.