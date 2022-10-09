Alvin Kamara injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Kamara is expected to play on Sunday, per Adam Schefter.

Alvin Kamara has a good chance at being back on the field this week. The New Orleans Saints running back missed last week’s game with a rib injury. He’s officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report, but he was able to practice in a limited role for all three sessions this week.

Kamara’s absence last week came as a bit of a surprise, with the Saints making the announcement on game day that he’d sit, so don’t treat this as if it’s a sure thing. Still, it was reported earlier this week that he does plan to play on Sunday when the Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy football implications

Without Kamara in the lineup last week, Latavius Murray and Mark Ingram shared the workload out of the backfield. Murray led the way with 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, with Ingram toting the rock 10 times for 30 yards. Taysom Hill added another 21 yards and a touchdown with five carries.

Kamara hasn’t exactly been lights out this season, so far, but at least his presence gives the Saints, and fantasy football managers, a little more certainty about the backfield situation there.