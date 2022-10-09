Amon-Ra St. Brown injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: St. Brown is expected to play on Sunday vs. Patriots, per Tom Pelissero.

There is a chance that the Detroit Lions could have wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown back in the lineup this week, but it’s still not certain. St. Brown is dealing with an ankle injury. It kept him out of action in Week 4. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he was able to return on a limited basis Friday. St. Brown is officially listed as questionable.

The Lions are on the road to take on the New England Patriots in the early afternoon slot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Coming off back-to-back losses, the Lions could obviously use their No. 1 wide receiver. He hurt his ankle early in a Week 3 game, but still finished that contest with six catches on nine targets for 73 yards.

Last week without St. Brown, tight end TJ Hockenson led the Lions in receiving with eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets. Receiver Josh Reynolds was second with 81 yards and a touchdown on seven grabs. Reynolds is also questionable for this week’s game, but has a better shot at playing. Either of those guys would be worth a spot in fantasy lineups if St. Brown has to sit.