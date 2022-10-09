Jakobi Meyers injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has not seen the field since Week 2. In the days after that game, he started dealing with a knee injury that’s kept him sidelined for the last two contests and could do so again this week. Meyers was listed as a limited participant for all three practices this week, and the team assigned him a questionable designation on the official injury report. That would normally point toward him playing on Sunday, but it was the same last week and he still turned up as inactive for game day.

The Patriots host the Detroit Lions for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

It would probably be best to skip Meyers in fantasy football lineups this week. The uncertainty around his status is one factor, but the team having to roll with third stringer Bailey Zappe at quarterback doesn’t bode well for any pass catcher in their lineup.

Last week, Nelson Agholor led the team with 46 receiving yards. He and DeVante Parker are the team’s top two receivers with Meyers on the shelf, though with the passing game limited, those two players are a roll of the dice themselves.