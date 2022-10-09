Jaylen Waddle injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Waddle is expected to play today, barring any pregame setbacks, per Adam Schefter.

Jaylen Waddle was not practicing with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, but there shouldn’t be any concerns about his availability this week. He returned for limited sessions on Thursday and Friday, and the team listed him as questionable on the official injury report as he deals with a groin issue. It was the same thing last week for Waddle, and he still managed to suit up.

The Dolphins travel north to face the New York Jets this week, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

After two games with triple-digit yardage, Waddle had a relatively muted performance last week against the Bengals. He caught two passes on five targets for 39 yards, his lowest output of the season so far. Through four games, he has 381 yards and three touchdowns.

This week’s appearance on the injury report shouldn’t scare you away from having him in your fantasy football lineup for what could be a very favorable matchup. Tyreek Hill is also dealing with an injury, but the Dolphins will likely have him in action too.