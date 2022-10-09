Josh Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Reynolds is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play on Sunday, per Adam Schefter.

After missing Wednesday’s practice session with an ankle injury, Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds was able to get in some work as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. He is officially listed as questionable this week, though he should be able to suit up given the consecutive limited practices he had to finish the week.

The Lions are on the road to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Reynolds has stepped up lately with injuries buggering the Lions’ pass catchers. Last week, he had 81 yards and a touchdown on seven catches against the Seahawks. The week before that, he posted 96 yards on six catches in a game against the Vikings.

DJ Chark is out this week. Detroit’s No. 1 wideout, Amon-Ra St. Brown, has a chance to return to action, but his status is still up in the air. Tight end TJ Hockenson led the team with a monster game last week. If St. Brown returns, it could eat into Reynolds’ target share, but until that’s confirmed, Reynolds has fantasy value.