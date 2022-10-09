Tyreek Hill injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Hill is expected to play, barring any pregame setbacks, per Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins travel to face the Jets in a rather unexpectedly big divisional showdown in Week 5. Miami’s offense will look to sort itself out with Teddy Bridgewater making his first start of the season in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa. Bridgewater will do so with the team facing a big question heading into Sunday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a mid-week addition to the injury report with a quad issue. He practiced normally on Wednesday but then was added as limited on Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable. Head coach Mike McDaniel said he was hopeful Hill would play on Sunday but also said, “I can say with 100% conviction that Tyreek Hill will play, or he won’t play — that’s all Saleh is getting,” per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Fantasy football implications

The Dolphins-Jets game is a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, so we’ll know by 11:30 whether or not Hill will play. If he’s active, you should consider yourself fine to start him. There’s always the concern he ends up a decoy or he aggravates the injury, but if he’s active you can’t overthink this.

If he’s inactive, Jaylen Waddle will see even more targets, but then it’s up in the air who benefits. The rest of the depth chart includes Trent Sherfield, Cedrick Wilson, and River Cracraft. Sherfield has done the most through four weeks and would be the most likely to see a bump. It’s likely not enough for starting fantasy value, but in deeper leagues he could be of interest.