Josh Palmer injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

With a growing list of injuries to their pass catchers, the Los Angeles Chargers are doing to need Josh Palmer this week. Palmer himself is dealing with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he was upgraded to a full participant on Friday. The team still listed him as questionable for Sunday.

The Chargers are on the road to play the Cleveland Browns this week.

Fantasy football implications

Palmer had a down week last Sunday, seeing just one pass come his way. He caught it, finishing the game with 25 yards. He was dealing with the ankle injury last week too.

With Keenan Allen still not practicing and tight end Gerald Everett turning up on the injury report this week, the Chargers will need Palmer alongside Mike Williams to keep the passing game going. The Chargers threw to their running backs last week, and that could be the case again this week if Palmer can’t play.