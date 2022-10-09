Kenneth Walker III injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

The Seattle Seahawks travel to the Big Easy in Week 5 to face the New Orleans Saints. The Seahawks are 2-2 and have quietly put together an extremely impressive offense this season. They currently rank third in overall efficiency, with a third-ranked passing offense and eighth-ranked rushing offense.

Seattle invest a second round pick in running back Kenneth Walker III, but it’s been slow-going for the back. A hernia cost him Week 1, and now he’s dealing with a shoulder injury. Last week, he was added to the injury report on Thursday with the issue. He was listed as a full participant and finished the game with eight rushes for 29 yards. This week, he was again added on Thursday, but this time was limited on Thursday and Friday. He’s listed as questionable, although head coach Pete Carroll told the media he expects Walker to play.

Fantasy football implications

Even if Walker plays, it’s hard to justify a spot in your lineup while Rashaad Penny remains entrenched as the starter. Walker is a valuable handcuff, but he’s not starting material yet.