Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will go across the pond to London to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. One player who the Giants thought might not suit up was quarterback Daniel Jones, but it looks like he’s going to be good to go. Should Jones also be put in your fantasy lineups for this contest?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones has been suspect as a passer throughout his career and that hasn’t changed in 2022. However, his rushing ability makes him an intriguing option for managers who stream quarterbacks weekly. The Packers present a tough challenge defensively, and Jones is going to be without some key receivers in this one. He also might not be 100% himself, so that’s something to keep in mind with his rushing ability.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Jones is best left on the bench given the matchup.