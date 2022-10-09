 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Isaiah McKenzie start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Isaiah McKenzie ahead of the Bills Week 5 matchup against the Steelers.

By DKNation Staff
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah McKenzie of the Buffalo Bills jogs across the field after being injured in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. The Bills will want their offense to start out better than in Week 4, and one player who may help out there is Isaiah McKenzie. He is in concussion protocol, so there’s a chance he doesn’t get cleared in time. If he does, is he worth a spot in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie is clearly the No. 3 receiver in this Bills offense, but he’s about in line with Gabe Davis when it comes to target share. Jamison Crowder is banged up, so McKenzie is going to see more snaps from the slot. Everyone in Buffalo’s offense is well behind Stefon Diggs in production, but McKenzie could have some good moments in Week 5.

Start or sit in Week 5?

If McKenzie is good to play, he does enter flex territory. There’s plenty of risk when including him in the lineup, but there is some upside given his speed and the offense he’s in.

