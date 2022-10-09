David Montgomery start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Bears head to Minnesota to face the rival Vikings in a key NFC North showdown. The Bears are 2-2, but their offense is struggling to get anything going. They rank 29th in efficiency, although it’s worth noting their ground game is 11th in Football Outsiders’ efficiency rankings.

That being said, if you’re rostering David Montgomery, you’re probably not entirely buying that. Or you’ve seen what Khalil Herbert has done compared to Montgomery and see the issue.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

While Montgomery is averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry, Herbert is averaging 6.1 per carry and has found the end zone three times to Montgomery’s zero. More notably, Montgomery injured his ankle in Week 3 and missed last week’s game against the Giants. Herbert impressed against the Texans and was solid against the Giants and might be taking some work away from Montgomery moving forward.

The Vikings have given up the sixth most fantasy points to opposing running backs, so there is some value this week. The concern is Montgomery’s ankle, which cost him Wednesday’s practice and limited him on Thursday and Friday. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game and could be limited even if he does play.

Start or sit in Week 5?

If he starts, he’s a low-end RB2 for the time-being. He’ll get enough work to provide fantasy value, but Herbert has been the better back. Temper expectations, but he’s not someone to bench this week if he’s active.