Russell Gage injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day Update: Gage is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting generally healthier at the wide receiver position heading into Week 5, but they’ve had a setback further down the depth chart. Russell Gage is dealing with a hamstring injury and has been downgraded to questionable for the game.

Gage has been on the injury report with a hamstring injury the entire first month of the season. He has yet to miss a game, but this week is a slight change in his status. He was limited all week, but was removed from the final report on Friday afternoon. However, the team added him back on to the report on Saturday ahead of their Sunday game against the Falcons.

Fantasy football implications

The Bucs have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin back in the fold. Julio Jones returned last week after a two-week absence but reportedly got banged up and is questionable once again. Gage’s fantasy value is limited with Evans and Godwin both good to go, and if Jones is able to play it becomes a toss-up as to who sees what action.

In three of the Bucs’ four games he’s been held under eight fantasy points each game. In Week 3, he broke out for 12 receptions, 87 yards, and a touchdown. However, that performance came in a game where Evans, Godwin, and Jones were all sidelined.