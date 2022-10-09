Who should I start if Tee Higgins is out for Week 5?

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, and a notable injury creates an issue for fantasy football managers who have Tee Higgins on their rosters. Higgins has emerged as a near equal threat to Ja’Marr Chase week-in and week-out in the Bengals offense. Chase currently ranks 12th among wide receivers in PPR leagues while Higgins ranks 15th.

This week however, Higgins is banged up and his status is questionable for the game. Higgins was limited all week with an ankle injury. Zac Taylor told the media he is “confident” Higgins would play, but the team was managing his work.

It’s worth keeping Higgins in your starting lineups heading into Sunday’s games, but what if he ends up a late scratch?

Who should I start in place of Tee Higgins at wide receiver

Tyler Boyd is the only other notable option on the Bengals roster and is likely unavailable if he’s not already on your current roster. Two intriguing SNF and MNF options would be Ravens receiver Devin Duvernay and Raiders receiver Mack Hollins. Duvernay gets a boost with Rashod Bateman sidelined. Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman offers some value on Monday as well.

Who should I start in place of Tee Higgins at flex

Other than the receivers, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco offers some speculative value, if you’re in a bind. He got 11 carries last week and 12 in Week 1, but just five combined across Weeks 2 and 3, so he’s a boom-or-bust option.