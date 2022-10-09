Baylor vs. West Virginia odds heading into game week

The Baylor Bears will hit the road on Thursday, October 13 for a Big 12 showdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV, and will air on FS1.

Baylor (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) is fresh off their bye week and is looking to get back into the win column. The last time the Bears took the field, they suffered a 36-25 home loss to Oklahoma State. Baylor is looking to climb back into an increasingly competitive Big 12 title race.

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) is also coming off a bye and is looking to notch its first conference win of the season. The Mountaineers were last seen getting torched by Texas in a 38-20 setback. The vultures are starting to circle around Neal Brown and he desperately needs a victory here.

Baylor vs. West Virginia opening odds

Spread: Baylor -3

Total: 54.5