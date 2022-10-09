Auburn vs. #9 Ole Miss odds heading into game week

We have an SEC West matchup to dive into on Saturday, October 15 as the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels play host to the Auburn Tigers at noon ET. The game will take place at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS, and will air on ESPN.

Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) suffered the fate most expected this past Saturday in a 42-10 loss to Georgia. Bryan Harsin is still the head coach of the Tigers as of this writing but that could change.

Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) toyed around with Vanderbilt for a half and eventually pulled away for a 52-28 victory on Saturday. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo exploded for nine receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn vs. #9 Ole Miss opening odds

Spread: Ole Miss -16

Total: 55