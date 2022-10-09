19 Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds heading into game week

Two teams face off in Week 7 looking to bounce back from disappointing Week 6 losses as the Kansas Jayhawks travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Saturday, October 15. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on either ABC or ESPN2.

The Jayhawks come into the game with a 5-1 record, having seen their season-opening unbeaten streak snapped by TCU. Kansas lost a wild won 38-31, with the teams combining for 42 points in the third quarter. Kansas had a chance late but ran out of gas at TCU’s 34-yard line. Jason Bean led the way for Kansas with 262 yards and four touchdowns, but it was not enough.

Oklahoma is 3-3 and coming off an embarrassing loss to Texas in the Red River Rivalry. The Longhorns thumped the Sooners 49-0 and held them to 39 passing yards. Oklahoma is winless in Big 12 play and showing no signs of getting on track anytime soon.

#19 Kansas vs. Oklahoma opening odds

Spread: Oklahoma -8

Total: 64.5