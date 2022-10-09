10 Penn State vs. #4 Michigan odds heading into game week

The Big Ten has three ranked teams coming out of Week 6 and two of them collide next week at The Big House. The #10 Penn State Nittany Lions travel to Ann Arbor to face the #4 Michigan Wolverines in Michigan Stadium on Saturday, October 15. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FOX.

Michigan comes into the game with a 6-0 record and having beat Indiana 31-10 in Week 6. The Hoosiers gave the Wolverines trouble in the first half, knotting the game at 10 early in the second quarter. However, Michigan rolled off 21 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to victory. J.J. McCarthy threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns while Blake Corum rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Penn State comes into the game off a bye following a 17-7 win over Northwestern. The Nittany Lions’ defense was the key in this one, holding the Wildcats rushing attack to only 31 yards on 28 carries and containing Ryan Hilisnki to the tune of 210 yards with only one touchdown and an interception.

#10 Penn State vs. #4 Michigan opening odds

Spread: Michigan -7

Total: 51.5