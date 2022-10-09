Arkansas vs. No. 16 BYU odds heading into game week

The Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 16 BYU Cougars in Provo at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The game is scheduled to air on either ABC or ESPN depending on flex scheduling.

The Razorbacks were in the top 10 at one point this season before losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Mississippi State derailed what looked like a promising campaign. Arkansas has not been able to keep up offensively in the last two games, which will be something it’ll hope to turn around against the Cougars. Sam Pittman and the Hogs have run into a rough patch of the season and are trying to get off the mat.

BYU got both star receivers back for the contest against Notre Dame and fought valiantly, but a failed fourth-down conversion ultimately did the Cougars in. BYU will look to get back to winning ways at home.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. #16 BYU Cougars opening odds

Spread: BYU -2

Total: 60