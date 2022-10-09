No. 14 N.C. State vs. No. 22 Syracuse odds heading into game week

It’s a matchup of ranked teams in the ACC as the No. 14 N.C. State Wolfpack face the No. 22 Syracuse Orange in the Carrier Dome Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ACC Network.

The Wolfpack outlasted Florida State with a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to keep themselves in the ACC hunt. Devin Leary continues to be a dynamic quarterback and NC State’s defense has been stout to start the season. This contest will start a key stretch for the Wolfpack if they want to contend for the conference title.

The Orange are having a big season at the perfect time for Dino Babers. They’ve got some close wins early in the year but this is the stretch of games after the bye Orange need to navigate successfully. Syracuse gets NC State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Pitt, Florida State and Wake Forest in its quest for the ACC crown.

No. 14 N.C. State vs. No. 22 Syracuse opening odds

Spread: Syracuse -3

Total: 44